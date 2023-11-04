CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.19 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

