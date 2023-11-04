CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBR. Stephens boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 85,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 456,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

