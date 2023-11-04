Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.63. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,055.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $402,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,200,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $564,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

