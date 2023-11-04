Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Danaos Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DAC opened at $66.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $71.65.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.75 million. Danaos had a net margin of 51.40% and a return on equity of 23.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after buying an additional 270,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Danaos by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,621,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danaos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

