Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $104.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 946.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,829.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611 in the last 90 days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 61,592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $202,877,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,204,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,993 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.