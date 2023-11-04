Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DCPH. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

DCPH stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $973.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.52. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.41% and a negative net margin of 127.92%. The company had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $369,730. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.