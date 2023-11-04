Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Deluxe has a payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Deluxe to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deluxe

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Deluxe by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 678,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deluxe by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 101,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deluxe

About Deluxe

(Get Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.