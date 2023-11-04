DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.13.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.