Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $60,683,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Wedbush raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.15.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $597.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $523.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.03. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $326.10 and a twelve month high of $606.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

