Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.