Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.21.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

YUM opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,644 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

