Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,147 Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Price Performance

Shares of EPHE opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

