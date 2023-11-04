Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 29,299 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 864.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,299 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $887,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $4,114,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $526,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

EEM stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

