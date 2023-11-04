Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 47 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,275.36.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,858.75 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,797.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,015.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,860.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

