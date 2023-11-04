Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,109 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

