Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $287,202,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Aflac Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,544 shares of company stock worth $2,087,023. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.