Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 42,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 245.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 208,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

