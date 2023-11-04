Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2,828.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth $132,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $38.16 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,454 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

