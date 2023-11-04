Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

