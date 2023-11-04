Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1,885.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

LW opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

