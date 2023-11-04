Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $199.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

