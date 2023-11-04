Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $278.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total transaction of $1,348,772.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,955 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,299 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

