Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Shares of TEL opened at $125.76 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

