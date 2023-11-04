Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $411,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.71.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $183.74 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

