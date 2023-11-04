Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $150.78 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

