Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $3,755,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $449.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.28.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

