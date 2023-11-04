Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

LOW stock opened at $194.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.