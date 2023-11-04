Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,413,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $707,858,000 after buying an additional 2,294,656 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock opened at $107.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

