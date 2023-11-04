Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Public Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $253.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.60.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

