Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,704 shares of company stock worth $3,377,188. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

