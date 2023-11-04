Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NOW opened at $606.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.25 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,211,158. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

