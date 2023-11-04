Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 68.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

Read Our Latest Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.