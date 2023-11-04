Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Global Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MXI. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,195,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $13,227,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 987.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 98,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

MXI stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $281.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

