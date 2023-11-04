Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,279 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Shares of GILD opened at $81.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

