Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,505 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.1 %

Fastenal stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.28. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

