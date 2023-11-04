Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,710 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 304.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

