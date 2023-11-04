Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after buying an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after buying an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,933 shares of company stock valued at $18,006,085 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $249.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $255.85.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

