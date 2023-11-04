Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,367 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

