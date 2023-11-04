Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

OTIS stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $71.29 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

