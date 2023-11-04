Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,472 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of KEYS opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

