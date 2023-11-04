Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,288,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,859 shares of company stock worth $17,664,512. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $242.33 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $243.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.38 and its 200 day moving average is $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

