Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 520 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $907.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $816.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $822.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $781.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.64. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock worth $29,401,642 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

