Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $178.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.