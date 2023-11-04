Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,996 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock worth $460,091 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $263.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 3.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.30 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.19.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.00% and a net margin of 15.32%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.