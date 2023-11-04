DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHX

DHI Group Trading Down 8.0 %

DHI Group stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 91,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.