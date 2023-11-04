DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 43,027 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

