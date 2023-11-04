Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Digi International were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $906.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Digi International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.75 million. Digi International had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $212,713.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,762 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

