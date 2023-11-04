DigitalBridge Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

DigitalBridge Group has a payout ratio of -6.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of DBRG opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 199.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 116,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,562,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after buying an additional 68,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 23,350.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.45.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

