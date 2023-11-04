DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.73.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 16.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.42. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,371,000 after buying an additional 24,794,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $16,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

