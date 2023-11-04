Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $40.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.